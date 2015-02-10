ENGLISH

Sunni tribes turn against Islamic State militants in central Iraq

Iraqi troops regain part of town occupied by Islamic State militants

Fears of ‘human tragedy’ as Islamic State militants besiege new town...

Central Bank sold $300 billion in past years to preserve local...

U.S. aerial bombing helps Kurd foil Islamic State’s bid to invade...

90% of school buildings in areas under Islamic State control unfit...

Iraq studying U.S. plan to arm Sunni tribes in fight against...

Fears of reprisal attacks in areas retaken from Islamic State mount...

Parliamentary speaker sheds light on “massacre” in two villages in Diyala...

Iraq says it has purged province of Islamic State militants

Iraqi premier says oil price plunge ‘catastrophic’ to economy

Iraq airdrops food supplies to towns besieged by Islamic State militants

U.A.E. donates warplanes to Iraq to help it in fight against...

Mosul shall not be the same even if Islamic State militants...

Iraqi Oil minister says prices to pick up in second half...

Iraq’s trade with Iran and Turkey valued at $28 billion

Iraq proposes oil barter scheme to pay for weapons

U.S. and allies urged to intensify aerial bombing to protect oil...

Iraq’s race to boost oil exports won’t help it close widening...

Chalie Hebdo and a high dose of political Islam

Iraq mulling reinstating conscription as fighting against Islamic State rages

Islamic State deploys hundreds of foreign fighters in defense of Mosul...

Dead British soldiers cannot be buried in Iraq

Baghdad and Arbil join forces against Islamic State militants

Another Sunni cleric dies of wounds in southern city of Basra

Shiite cleric Sistani condemns looting of property

Sunni tribes turn to Iran for weapons to fight Islamic State...

Turkey President Erdogan’s Iraq visit to open new chapter in relations

Royal Dutch Shell urged to employ more Iraqis in oil field

Mass graves of Yazidis uncovered

